Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.63.

NYSE LH opened at $244.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $252.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.