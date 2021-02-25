Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,341,000 after purchasing an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in TopBuild by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,222,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,998,000 after purchasing an additional 545,990 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,477,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

NYSE BLD opened at $203.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.00. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

