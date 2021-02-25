Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $64.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.