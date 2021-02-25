Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 189,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,097,000 after buying an additional 56,565 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,238. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

Shares of ABG opened at $170.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $269.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

