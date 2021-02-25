Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 125.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% during the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after buying an additional 636,987 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,921,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,703,000 after buying an additional 55,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 32,423 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXSM. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $71.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.53.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

