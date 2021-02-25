Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. Barclays cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.06.

In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total transaction of $1,489,281.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $540.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.94 and a 200-day moving average of $343.56. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

