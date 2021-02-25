Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Shares of LAD opened at $387.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $392.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.17.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total value of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,665 shares of company stock worth $10,581,230 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

