Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Methode Electronics worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEI. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In related news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $458,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,552 shares in the company, valued at $7,705,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $43.11.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

