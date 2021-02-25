Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.44 Million in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Timken by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $79.43 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $86.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,764,755.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,754,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,379 shares of company stock worth $6,262,724. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

