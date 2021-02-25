Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,905 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,526,000 after purchasing an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $61.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

