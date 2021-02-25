Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 95,964 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of American Eagle Outfitters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.61. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.