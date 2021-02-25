Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,759 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,670,000 after buying an additional 142,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,052,000 after buying an additional 46,058 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,378,000 after buying an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares in the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,353,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,780,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 330,685 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,175. 39.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.44 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

