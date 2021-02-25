Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of LivePerson worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPSN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,114 shares of company stock worth $25,518,825. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPSN opened at $60.13 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.85.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

