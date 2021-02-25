Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 106.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 149,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,317,000 after acquiring an additional 79,289 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,030,000 after purchasing an additional 571,995 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $84.80 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

