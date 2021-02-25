Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 457.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,128 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 45.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,853 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $47.92.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

