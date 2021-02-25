Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAND. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2,264.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAND. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $170.44 on Thursday. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $14,629,156.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,548,430.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

