Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $87.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

