Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,648 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,648 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Brinker International worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Brinker International by 2,765.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.24.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,304 shares of company stock valued at $973,046. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $74.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $760.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

