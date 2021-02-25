Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,919,000 after acquiring an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after acquiring an additional 46,671 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 85,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 29,143 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $2,242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,365,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 85,930 shares of company stock valued at $18,529,125 in the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.26 and a 200 day moving average of $198.48. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.01 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

