Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after buying an additional 54,376 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,680,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 564,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 104,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,022.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,825,000 after purchasing an additional 502,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $91.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $102.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.79.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $145,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.