Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 774 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $236.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -98.20 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $237.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.