Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,806 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $13,328,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

