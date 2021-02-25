Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 8,952 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after acquiring an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,573,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,897,000 after purchasing an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,237,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $163.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.