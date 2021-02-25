Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.06 Million Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $79.01 on Thursday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $97.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

