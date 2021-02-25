Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $2.18 Million Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 871.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 523.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 83,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,175 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000.

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.60.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $143.39 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $158.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

