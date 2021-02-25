Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

NYSE CLDT traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $16.76.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

