Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Shares Gap Down to $0.19

Shares of Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (CVE:NZP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.19, but opened at C$0.16. Chatham Rock Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

