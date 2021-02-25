Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 7.9%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80. 1,259,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,794,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

