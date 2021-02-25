Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Down 7.9%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.80. 1,259,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,794,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.39.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.