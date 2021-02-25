Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Chegg worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $99,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,849.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 442,042 shares of company stock worth $42,405,155. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $98.15 on Thursday. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. Chegg’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.61.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

