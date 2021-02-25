Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$7.00. 579,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.58. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

