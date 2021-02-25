Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Scotiabank

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$7.00. 579,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.58. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$3.26 and a 12 month high of C$9.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$649.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.