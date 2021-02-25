Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CHE.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.43.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE.UN traded down C$0.10 on Thursday, hitting C$7.00. The company had a trading volume of 579,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.58. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$649.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.