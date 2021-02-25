Cherie Pashley Sells 1,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $27.15. 2,516,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,344. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,647,000 after purchasing an additional 309,830 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 739,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,958,000 after buying an additional 255,484 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

