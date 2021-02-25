Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Trimmed by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.1% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.28. 730,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,367,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

