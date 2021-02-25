Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 586,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $49,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 76,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 154,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $103.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.62.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

