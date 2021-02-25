Chiliz Price Tops $0.0568 on Major Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $308.90 million and approximately $245.39 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for $0.0568 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00055058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $378.16 or 0.00743039 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00036701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00061824 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00042943 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

