China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

Feb 25th, 2021


China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $5.72. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 24,270 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter.

About China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

