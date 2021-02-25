China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.39

China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.39 and traded as high as $5.72. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 24,270 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 30th. The basic materials company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 53.71%. The company had revenue of $44.16 million for the quarter.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers.

