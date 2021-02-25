China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading 9.8% Higher

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) rose 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 1,869,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,579,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.

About China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU)

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

