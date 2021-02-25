China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 29,845 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 66,008 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of China Mobile by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. China Mobile Limited has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

