China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Stock Price Down 7.8%

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.91 and last traded at $0.92. 718,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,748,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.16% of China Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

