China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading Down 16.1%

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN)’s stock price dropped 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,043,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,021,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

China Xiangtai Food Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLIN)

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.