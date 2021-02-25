Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.07% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $28,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after acquiring an additional 62,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

CMG opened at $1,449.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,465.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,335.95. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

