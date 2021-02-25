Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHH. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.58.

CHH stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,177. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,740.86. 21.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

