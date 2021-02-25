Christopher Yea Sells 15,000 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) insider Christopher Yea sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $503,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,256.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KALV stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The stock had a trading volume of 331,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,302. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $596.03 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.13.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. KalVista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.45% and a negative net margin of 229.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KALV shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.