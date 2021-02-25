ChromaDex Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,897 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,520% compared to the average volume of 106 call options.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDXC traded up $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 671,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. ChromaDex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

