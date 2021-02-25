Chromia (CHR) Market Cap Reaches $21.43 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $5.43 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00052715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.00 or 0.00706020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00029852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00034215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

