Chromia Price Tops $0.0551 (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. Chromia has a total market cap of $23.68 million and $6.62 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00054464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.84 or 0.00730670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00030915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00036576 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00060901 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00040802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

