Chrono.tech Price Reaches $3.13 (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $2.22 million and $26,989.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00006693 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00052814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $331.23 or 0.00708814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00029989 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059731 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

