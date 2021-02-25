Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.21. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.75 to $13.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $9,157,815. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $170.66 on Thursday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average of $140.23.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

