Chubb Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.
Chubb has raised its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years.
Chubb stock traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $165.93. 50,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Chubb has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.23. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.
CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.
In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
