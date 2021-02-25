Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Releases Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.50. 280,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,455. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $237.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.94.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

In other news, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.83.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.